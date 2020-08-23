Hazard couple organizes walk to raise awareness for child abuse

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local couple is taking a stand against child abuse.

As the Child Abuse Awareness Walk marched through downtown Hazard on Saturday, Becky and Albert Kilburn could not help but think of the countless victims of this crime that have gone with minimal to no legal justice.

That unfairness along with their roles as parents is what Becky says inspired them to organize this rally.

“When a child is abused, they have to live with that for the rest of their life,” Kilburn said. “It’s a lifetime sentence for the one that’s abused and we just didn’t think that was fair.”

Being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse himself, Albert felt obligated to help spur a change so that what happened to him early in his life would not transpire again for other children.

“I had to go through the whole process,” Kilburn said. “Go to the detectives and everything, go through the court system only to see my perpetrator out in like a year.”

Both Becky and Albert have been in contact with state representatives and hope to bring about further change in the future.

