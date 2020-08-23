Advertisement

Hazard couple organizes walk to raise awareness for child abuse

Dozens flocked to Main Street to participate in the event
Dozens of people flocked to Main Street in Hazard with custom signs designed to spread awareness for child abuse.
Dozens of people flocked to Main Street in Hazard with custom signs designed to spread awareness for child abuse.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local couple is taking a stand against child abuse.

As the Child Abuse Awareness Walk marched through downtown Hazard on Saturday, Becky and Albert Kilburn could not help but think of the countless victims of this crime that have gone with minimal to no legal justice.

That unfairness along with their roles as parents is what Becky says inspired them to organize this rally.

“When a child is abused, they have to live with that for the rest of their life,” Kilburn said. “It’s a lifetime sentence for the one that’s abused and we just didn’t think that was fair.”

Being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse himself, Albert felt obligated to help spur a change so that what happened to him early in his life would not transpire again for other children.

“I had to go through the whole process,” Kilburn said. “Go to the detectives and everything, go through the court system only to see my perpetrator out in like a year.”

Both Becky and Albert have been in contact with state representatives and hope to bring about further change in the future.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Fields of Gold’ bring patches of sunshine to Martin County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Community Sunflower Patch in Inez is bringing light to Martin County during the pandemic.

News

Middlesboro AMC theatre may be closed for good

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
According to AMC Theatres website, its location at the Middlesboro Mall will not be reopening.

News

Gov. Beshear: 814 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

The Mother Goose House celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organizers hung banners, balloons and gave tours of the house.

Latest News

News

Six positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Several new COVID-19 cases were confirmed this week at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.

News

Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

News

“Save the Post Office” protests underway across the Commonwealth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Democrats have accused Republicans of sabotaging the upcoming election by using the post office. They claim postmaster general Louis DeJoy is potentially slowing delivery.

News

One charged with murder in 2016 Lincoln Co. death investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man has been charged in the death of Desiree Sparks back in October of 2016.

News

God’s Haven Ministries providing school supplies to families in need

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The church teamed up with local businesses to provide supplies for children of all ages.

News

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Someone is holding a million-dollar ticket that was sold in Florence, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.