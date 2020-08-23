Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces 467 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including three-day-old child

The virus also claimed nine more lives in the state
(AP images)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced 467 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”

79 of the 467 new cases were from children 18 years old or younger, 15 of these were five years old or younger. The youngest case is from a three-day-old child.

“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the Governor said.

At least 43,529 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now is 881.

“The mask mandate, group restriction to 10 or less and other steps implemented in July have made a positive impact,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Based on the number of new cases, Kentucky concludes this week at the end of a new and elevated four-week plateau.”

Dr. Stack continues to urge people to continue taking precautions. “Please, socially distance greater than six feet. Wear a mask at all times when in public and around others. Wash your hands often. Check for signs of infection and get tested if ill. Cooperate with contact tracing if you are called. If we do these things, we can contain the coronavirus and get back to more of the activities we miss.”

KY COVID INFO - 8/23/20
KY COVID INFO - 8/23/20(WYMT)

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics will not be available until a full report is released on Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

