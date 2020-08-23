Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center sees increase in COVID-19 cases

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday it has experienced another increase.

On Saturday, WYMT obtained information from executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers Mark Bowman that one employee and five veterans had tested positive for the virus at the facility.

Since then, Bowman says that number has increased to eight positive tests with the veterans and staff now undergoing aggressive testing.

Bowman reiterated that he and his staff are working closely with the local health department as well as the CDC to ensure safety for everyone who lives in the building, with additional rounds of testing set to begin on Monday. The staff is also isolating the hallways in which those who have tested positive are currently in.

“We’d already been on weekly testing, so we’ve been very aggressive with this,” Bowman said.

Bowman went on to say that while virus’s unpredictability can be frustrating, his top priority is keeping everybody safe.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.