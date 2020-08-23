Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center sees increase in COVID-19 cases

After a six-case spike was reported on Saturday, that number has since increased.
After a spike of six COVID-19 cases was reported on Saturday, that number has increased to eight since then.
After a spike of six COVID-19 cases was reported on Saturday, that number has increased to eight since then.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday it has experienced another increase.

On Saturday, WYMT obtained information from executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers Mark Bowman that one employee and five veterans had tested positive for the virus at the facility.

Since then, Bowman says that number has increased to eight positive tests with the veterans and staff now undergoing aggressive testing.

Bowman reiterated that he and his staff are working closely with the local health department as well as the CDC to ensure safety for everyone who lives in the building, with additional rounds of testing set to begin on Monday. The staff is also isolating the hallways in which those who have tested positive are currently in.

“We’d already been on weekly testing, so we’ve been very aggressive with this,” Bowman said.

Bowman went on to say that while virus’s unpredictability can be frustrating, his top priority is keeping everybody safe.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Shooting inside Fayette Mall

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are multiple reports of shots fired at Fayette Mall in Lexington.

News

Governor Beshear announces 467 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including three-day-old child

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The virus has also killed nine more Kentuckians.

News

UK to re-test 5,500 students in Greek Life

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The University of Kentucky launched its next phase of testing. This time the school will focus on students in Greek Life, which is a community testing with a higher positivity rate of COVID-19.

National

Biden says he would shut the U.S. down if recommended by scientists

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
Biden has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s response to the virus and said that he would take the crisis more seriously as president.

Latest News

Crime

Woman wanted after attempting to murder an officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say she could be in Carter, Rowan or Bath counties.

Coronavirus

VDH: 24 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The VDH reported a number of new cases in Southwest Virginia on Sunday.

Crime

Man wanted in Huntington shooting arrested in Michigan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kymoni Davis faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting in Huntington.

State

‘BreonnaCon’ convention in Louisville hosted by Until Freedom runs August 22-25

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
BreonnaCon will include multiple workshops all spreading energy and resources in the community while seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

Regional

One dead after camper catches fire near Pioneer Playhouse in Boyle Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials have confirmed that the body of a deceased person was found in an RV that caught fire early Sunday morning in Danville.

Weather

Nice Sunday morning, rain chances arrive later today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once the fog lifts we will see beautiful conditions the rest of the morning hours.