Deputies: Woman arrested for her role in meth case

A woman from Kentucky is facing drug charges for her alleged role in a meth bust in Wayne County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in jail for her alleged role in a drug investigation.

Deputies say Keyarah Bowen from Lawrence County, Ky. was arrested Friday night after a traffic stop by Kenova Police.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bowen was wanted for allegedly helping a woman conceal a large quantity of meth and taking it to the Fort Gay area to distribute.

Bowen has been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 5 to 50 Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

In July, deputies arrested Christy Caudill for her alleged role in the drug distribution.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

