‘BreonnaCon’ convention in Louisville hosted by Until Freedom runs August 22-25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-day community convention with multiple events and community gatherings is currently being hosted in Louisville by national non-profit group Until Freedom.

The group said that the event, starting Saturday, August 22, and running until Tuesday, August 25, will include multiple workshops, empowerment programs, school supply giveaways, and a community BBQ all spreading energy and resources in the community while seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

More than five months have passed since the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by LMPD narcotics officers, who were serving a warrant in her apartment on March 13.

The investigation has received nationwide attention as protesters continue seeking justice for Taylor, calling for charges against the three officers involved in the warrant, Brett Hankinson, Jon Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove. Hankinson was fired from LMPD back in June.

In August, the national protest group Until Freedom announced it would be relocating its operations to Louisville seeking progress in the Breonna Taylor case.

The BreonnaCon convention taking place over the weekend of August 22, punctuates a 30-day occupation of Louisville, according to a release by the group.

“BreonnaCon will engage, activate, and transform the Louisville community by building a comprehensive slate of programming that will amplify the urgent need for Justice for Breonna,” Until Freedom Co-Founder Tamika Mallory said. “BreonnaCon will address a number of issues impacting the community including food insecurity.”

The event kicked off with a free farmer’s market located at the Louisville Urban League at 1535 West Broadway.

People in cars pulled up, into a makeshift drive-thru and were handed boxes of food and school supplies from volunteers of all ages.

They were handed necessary things that some might take for granted, like toothpaste and other toiletries. These are the things people need; Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto says it became the organization’s mission to make sure people in Louisville had what they need to continue to fight for Breonna Taylor.

“We wanted to make a deposit, not a withdraw,” Pinto said. “Giving out the food, part of it was saying we want to pour back into Louisville as it has poured into us.”

The plan was to hand out 1,700 boxes, however, the heart of this mission started on Saturday morning, didn’t end there.

The education will continue throughout the weekend.

“One of the things that we’ve recognized is to stand behind is women’s leadership,” Pinto said. “That’s what the events surround, nurturing women’s leadership and getting men to stand behind women’s leadership.”

Pinto says the people need to be re-energized. That’s why Tuesday, Until Freedom is calling for all hands on deck to march for justice, demanding more from Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Mayor Greg Fischer.

“The community is really behind Breonna Taylor whether Daniel Cameron or Mayor Fischer realize it, justice for Breonna.” Pinto said. “We’ve realized that hasn’t happened. We’re going to place more pressure on the system of powers to say, move, let the wheel of justice turn so Breonna [Taylor] can get justice and take on some other necessary things need change in Louisville.”

Other events scheduled include:

Saturday, August 22

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Free Farmers Market Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - TaylorMade Women’s Empowerment Event Vibes, 1346 River Road This event will provide hundreds of local women with a specially curated program led by Yandy Smith-Harris, founder of Yelle Beauty and star of “Love and Hip-Hop, and Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Brothers for Breonna/Free the Guys Kula Art Gallery, 536 S 4th Street This event is a men’s empowerment forum to transform and inspire men in Louisville. Program will include local activists, artists, and influencers. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, as well as Until Freedom’s Co-Founder Angelo Pinto among others are scheduled to appear.



Sunday, August 23

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Bre-B-Q Community Barbecue Shawnee Park A community family barbecue and concert honoring all lives lost to police violence. The event features games, a school supply giveaway, and more.



Monday, August 24

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - From Pain to Power: Organizing Boot Camp Simmons College, 1018 South 7th Street A series that will teach and train local residents on community organizing, public policy, and civil engagement.

7:00 p.m. - Praise in the Park at the Waterfront Waterfront Park Faith leaders from across the state and the nation are scheduled to attend this event, featuring local choirs and performers.



Tuesday, August 25

2:00 p.m. - “Good Trouble Tuesdays” Day of Action South Central Park marching to LMPD training academy The conclusion of BreonnaCon, ending in a non-violent march amplifying the call for justice.



Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.