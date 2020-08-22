Advertisement

Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.
Jerry Cody Lawson and Jonathan De'Shawn Jones are in jail on multiple drug charges
Jerry Cody Lawson and Jonathan De'Shawn Jones are in jail on multiple drug charges(BCSO)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

According to a report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, investigators went to a home on McCosh Road to serve the residents with burglary warrants. Upon arrival, officials said they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view. This led to investigators obtaining a search warrant, and after further searching BCSO deputies discovered “three firearms and at least nine ounces of heroin and some cocaine”.

BCSO Deputies, officers with the Alcoa Police Department and officers with the Maryville Police Department said the home contained more than $40,000 worth of drugs at the time of the search.

Jonathan De’Shawn Jones, 34, of Louisville is charged with possession of heroin with intent to resell, possession of cocaine with intent to resell, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

He is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $285,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9:00 a.m. on August 26

The other suspect, Jerry Cody Lawson, 29, of Louisville is charged with possession of heroin with intent to resell, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

He is being held on a $210,000 bond at the Blount County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in the Blount County General Sessions Court at 9:00 a.m. on August 26.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 814 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

The Mother Goose House celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organizers hung banners, balloons and gave tours of the house.

News

Six positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Several new COVID-19 cases were confirmed this week at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.

News

“Save the Post Office” protests underway across the Commonwealth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Democrats have accused Republicans of sabotaging the upcoming election by using the post office. They claim postmaster general Louis DeJoy is potentially slowing delivery.

Latest News

News

One charged with murder in 2016 Lincoln Co. death investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man has been charged in the death of Desiree Sparks back in October of 2016.

News

God’s Haven Ministries providing school supplies to families in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The church teamed up with local businesses to provide supplies for children of all ages.

News

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Someone is holding a million-dollar ticket that was sold in Florence, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

Regional

Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.

Forecast

Showers and storms today, the heat returns later this week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
I think most of the time we will see more clouds than sun, making it a little more on the gloomy side.

News

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11