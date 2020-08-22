Advertisement

The Mother Goose House celebrates 80th birthday

The Mother Goose House
The Mother Goose House(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, community members celebrated the 80th birthday of the Mother Goose House.

Organizers hung banners, balloons and gave tours of the house. Birthday guests enjoyed sweet treats like cupcakes and shopped in the gift shop. They visited with each other with their masks on to celebrate a milestone in Hazard’s history.

“This building’s been in my family since it was built, you know, and I remember growing up and I’d run around this building and I’d always go to school and tell people my granny owns the goose and everyone would be freaking out,” explained the owner’s granddaughter Raegan Francis.

Francis said she is excited to see what the next 80 years have in store for the house.

“I always love having people here, I love giving tours, just telling people about the building and, you know, I love having people get together especially, you know, times like right now, it’s good to just get people together and have some fun and, you know, get into our historical roots,” added Francis.

