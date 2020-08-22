Advertisement

Six positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center

Another employee at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new COVID-19 cases were confirmed this week at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.

Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers tells WYMT that during routine screening and medical evaluations this week, one employee and five veterans at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the veterans were on the same hallway of the same unit and had tested negative the week before. All other veterans on that unit tested negative. As a precaution, those veterans are undergoing rapid testing on Sunday.

Bowman also tells WYMT that EKVC is working closely with the local health department and is following all recommendations and guidelines. All veterans on that unit are scheduled to be re-tested Monday and all other veterans and staff at EKVC will be tested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

