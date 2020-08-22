Showers and storms today, the heat returns later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More rain and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Today and Tonight

This morning some of us will wake up to that patchy fog. We will also see a few showers and storms pass through the region. This afternoon rain chances ramp up slightly as scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up throughout the afternoon and evening hours. We will see breaks throughout the day with that sun and clouds; however, I think most of the time we will see more clouds than sun, making it a little more on the gloomy side. Highs will get into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight rain chances hang around, especially early. They don’t look to die off until those early hours Sunday. We will hang onto the cloud cover tonight, and fog will start to build in late. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but slightly less soggy. We will see dry conditions in the morning with a nice mixture of sun and clouds. We do see those scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through in the afternoon; however, they don’t look to stick around very long. By the evening hours, they already start to move out. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows will be in the mid-60s.

The new workweek features drier and warmer weather! Highs will get back into the mid to upper 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies. We could see a stray rain chance, but most should stay on the dry side.

We will see more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting into the upper 80s to lower 90s! It looks like we won’t be saying goodbye to that August heat quiet yet.

Rain chances look to return by the end of the week, but our temperatures also start to go back down. We will keep an eye on this trend, but for now, enjoy your weekend!

