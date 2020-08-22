Scattered storms continue to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As a disturbance moves through the mountains, the chance for scattered showers and storms will continue before hot weather builds in for the new week.

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms dotted the landscape this afternoon and will continue before tapering off as the evening wears on. We could still see a few overnight, so we’re not quite taking that rain chance down to zero. But most of us will stay dry as temperatures fall into the mid 60s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for most of us as well, but any places that see clearing will likely get in on some patchy dense fog.

Sunday and Sunday Night

Conditions will be slightly less favorable for scattered storms on Sunday afternoon but those chances will still be with us. We’ll quickly burn off the fog in the morning as we make a run towards 76-78° by midday. Scattered showers and storms will bubble up in the afternoon once again. Heavy rain will be the main threat if you get caught under a storm because they won’t be moving very fast. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds going through the afternoon hours. Highs will end up in the lower 80s, but it will still be muggy.

Storms will begin to diminish into the evening and overnight hours as we lose the daytime heating and the disturbance providing a trigger moves on to the east. It will be another night of mostly cloudy skies, but anywhere we see some clearing will have a shot at some patchy dense fog. Lows fall back into the muggy upper 60s.

Starting the Work Week

The mountains will start the work week on a drier and hotter note as high pressure will try to filter in to shut off the storm chances. Highs rise from the middle 80s on Monday to right around 90° by Wednesday with mostly sunny skies each day, though a stray storm can’t be ruled out Monday. Things start to change for the end of the week as tropical moisture looks to filter in from a tropical system with potential to make landfall on the gulf coast. That part is still up in the air, but should what is now known as Tropical Storm Laura make it our way, rain chances could go way up for the latter half of next week. If not, things stay hot and humid with just a daily shot for afternoon storms.

