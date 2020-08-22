One charged with murder in 2016 Lincoln Co. death investigation

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – A man has been charged in the death of Desiree Sparks back in October of 2016.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old John Stamper was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.

Sparks’ body was found naked with a rope around her neck on October 1 of 2016 near West Skyline Drive in the Stanford area of Lincoln County.

She had been reported as a missing person on September 27, 2016, and was last seen getting into a car with an unknown man on Citation Drive.

