One charged with murder in 2016 Lincoln Co. death investigation

John Stamper has been charged with murder in the death of Desiree Sparks.
John Stamper has been charged with murder in the death of Desiree Sparks.(WKYT/Boyle County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – A man has been charged in the death of Desiree Sparks back in October of 2016.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, 22-year-old John Stamper was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.

Sparks’ body was found naked with a rope around her neck on October 1 of 2016 near West Skyline Drive in the Stanford area of Lincoln County.

She had been reported as a missing person on September 27, 2016, and was last seen getting into a car with an unknown man on Citation Drive.

