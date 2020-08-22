Advertisement

Middlesboro AMC theatre may be closed for good

AMC Theatres plans to launch its own streaming service. / (MGN)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - According to AMC Theatres website, its location at the Middlesboro Mall will not be reopening.

We did reach out to the mall manager and did not receive a confirmation that the theatre was closing.

The mall is also losing JCPenney, after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. JCPenney announced they were closing more than 150 stores across the country, including its store in the Middlesboro Mall.

The mall is open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

