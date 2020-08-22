Advertisement

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.
Chris Rodriguez UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football
Chris Rodriguez UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time this preseason, the Kentucky football team strapped on their shoulder pads for their third practice.

With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry. They practiced three times this week, they will get in four practices next week and five practices the following week.

Despite the oddities of social distancing and masks during practice, Mark Stoops saw little apprehension from his Wildcats.

“No I didn’t because the first play of team run I wasn’t too pleased because they ran the ball right down our throat,” said Stoops. “First play with pads on and they hit it right downhill on us. I like to see that from an offensive standpoint. I did not like to see it from a defensive standpoint. I don’t see nay difference in our players at all as far as practicing.”

“Of course, we’re all taking the virus every serious outside of football and I respect what’s going on with all that,” said offensive lineman Drake Jackson. “But when we hit the football field, we’re football players and we’re going out there to play football. That’s what’s on our mind, going out there and practicing. Of course, when we’re gathered up, we’ve got our masks up and we’re conscious about it, but when we’re on the field I’m not thinking about anything other than the game and what we are doing out there.”

Kentucky has Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday.

Mark Stoops did note after Saturday’s practice that two of his players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and one was removed from practice through contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman picks Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Point guard Nolan Hickman picked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Sports

Decision on fall sports season has impact on recruiting

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The reduced amount of games makes each time under the lights that much more important.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to make improvements under second-year head coach Eric Perry. The Green Dragons went 1-10 in 2019.

Latest News

Sports

KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Sports

Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Sports

WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

Sports

Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Superintendent Caulk says he wants to give school board members time to review safety plans.