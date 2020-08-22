Gov. Beshear: 814 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 814 new cases and 8 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

At least 43,066 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 872.

9,502 people have recovered from the virus.

819,265 Kentuckians have received tests.

17 of the 814 new cases were children under the age of five, and many more were under the age of 18.

“A hundred and ten kids 18 and under on today’s report. We continue to see far too many,” said the Governor. “And in many of the places hardest hit for kids, they’re looking at opening schools this Monday or very soon.”

The state positivity rate stands at 4.84%.

“We are seeing our positivity rate go down, which means if we’re patient, we can find the right time to do things safely and that’s what I want us to be able to do,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now is the time when we determine if we can open schools safely, if we can get back to doing so many things we care about; so do your part.”

