Advertisement

God’s Haven Ministries providing school supplies to families in need

The church teamed up with local businesses to provide supplies for children of all ages
God's Haven Ministries in Pikeville teamed up with local community members to provide school supplies to families in need.
God's Haven Ministries in Pikeville teamed up with local community members to provide school supplies to families in need.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Haven Ministries held its first annual school supply giveaway today.

The church teamed up with local businesses to provide school supplies to families in need around Pike County. The program serves all children under the age of 18 while also giving a sense of relief to parents.

For God’s Haven pastor Jimmy Scott, the act of giving back to his community despite the pandemic was the most rewarding feeling.

“There’s so much negative in the world, we need to see a little bit of positive,” Scott said. “And today is a positive thing.”

Scott also went on to express his excitement for the church’s annual Christmas giveaway, a tradition that has been going for over 18 years.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.

Forecast

Showers and storms today, the heat returns later this week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
I think most of the time we will see more clouds than sun, making it a little more on the gloomy side.

News

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

’Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing’: Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes 11 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Congressman Hal Rogers calls on Frontier Nursing to return historic stained glass window

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Congressman Hal Rogers is calling on Frontier Nursing to return a historic stained glass window to its home in Leslie County.

News

Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard dies in car crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Perry County Jailer died as a result of a car crash Friday evening.

News

Pike County Attorney resigns after 24 years

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pike County Attorney Howard Keith Hall stepped down from his position, effective next week.

State

Sen. Rand Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

News

Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Floyd County Animal Shelter just doubled its feline count after a hoarding situation brought in more than 40 cats and kittens.

News

Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes 6pm

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6