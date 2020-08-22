God’s Haven Ministries providing school supplies to families in need

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Haven Ministries held its first annual school supply giveaway today.

The church teamed up with local businesses to provide school supplies to families in need around Pike County. The program serves all children under the age of 18 while also giving a sense of relief to parents.

For God’s Haven pastor Jimmy Scott, the act of giving back to his community despite the pandemic was the most rewarding feeling.

“There’s so much negative in the world, we need to see a little bit of positive,” Scott said. “And today is a positive thing.”

Scott also went on to express his excitement for the church’s annual Christmas giveaway, a tradition that has been going for over 18 years.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.