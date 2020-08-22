Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Kyle Cody made his MLB debut Friday night in Seattle and struck out the side in the eighth inning.
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017, but he entered the game against a potent Mariners lineup and dazzled in his debut.
Cody started the inning by striking out Braden Bishop and Joseph Odom looking, then finished by striking out J.P. Crawford swinging.
Cody had never pitched above Class A-Advanced in his career.
