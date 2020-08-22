Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers calls on Frontier Nursing to return historic stained glass window

By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers is calling on Frontier Nursing to return a historic stained glass window to its home in Leslie County.

Wednesday, Frontier Nursing removed the window from its home at Saint Christopher’s Chapel in Hyden.

Frontier said it was being moved to Versailles which sparked outrage among locals.

In his letter to Frontier Nursing Rogers said, “the action taken by the board to quietly remove the stained-glass window, as well as the educational operations from Leslie County, does not align with Mary Breckinridge’s legendary heart of service and courageous action for the Appalachian people.”

You can read Roger’s full statement below:

