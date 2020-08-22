Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday
A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -
CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported, the bear was seen roaming in between Gilbreath Hall and University School.
According to a university spokesperson, ETSU Public Safety officers chased the bear into the woods behind campus where it was last seen.
