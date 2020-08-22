Bear spotted roaming around ETSU campus Friday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A bear was spotted roaming around the campus of East Tennessee State University Friday.

CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported, the bear was seen roaming in between Gilbreath Hall and University School.

According to a university spokesperson, ETSU Public Safety officers chased the bear into the woods behind campus where it was last seen.

We can “BEAR-LY” contain our ETSU PRIDE!!! #ETSUPRIDE365 #etsuprideturns25 #etsu #campuscritters @ ETSU National Alumni Association Posted by ETSU National Alumni Association on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.