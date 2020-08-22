2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman picks Kentucky

(WYMT) - Kentucky basketball has landed its first prospect of the 2021 class.

Four-star point guard Nolan Hickman chose Kentucky on Saturday over Kansas, Arizona, and UCLA among others.

Hickman plays at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. 247Sports composite ranks Hickman as the 7th best point guard and the 51st overall prospect in 2021.

Hickman averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 38 percent from behind the three-point line his junior season.

Head Coach John Calipari offered power forward Bryce Hopkins and point guard Hunter Sallis Friday evening.

