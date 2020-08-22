Advertisement

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence

(Source: Kentucky Lottery)
(Source: Kentucky Lottery)(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKYT) – Someone is holding a million-dollar ticket that was sold in Florence, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

One ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are:

11-15-31-42-63 with a Mega Ball of 14.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 14, they would have won $49 million.

This is the second $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky in the last two weeks. On August 8th, a player in Nicholasville won $1 million on a Powerball ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of checks at the Florence retailer where the winning ticket was sold on Monday morning. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

