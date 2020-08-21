Woman arrested on drug charges in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is facing drug charges after she was pulled over in Breathitt County.

The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police pulled over Samantha Campbell on Highway 30W.

Investigators searched the car and found eight and a half grams of meth and ingredients to make meth.

Campbell was arrested and charged with manufacturing meth, drug trafficking and identity theft.

