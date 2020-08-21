Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges in Breathitt County

A woman is facing drug charges after she was pulled over in Breathitt County.
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police pulled over Samantha Campbell on Highway 30W.

Investigators searched the car and found eight and a half grams of meth and ingredients to make meth.

Campbell was arrested and charged with manufacturing meth, drug trafficking and identity theft.

