Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times, temperatures stay mild

HAZARD, Ky. - Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the forecast is not going to be a great one, so grab that rain gear before you leave the house.

Today and Tonight

It was a bit soggy at times yesterday, but today, soggy is the keyword of the day. Rain chances and cloudy skies are the story of this Friday. Chances will gradually increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. Slow down on the roads and be patient. Highs will stay in the upper 70s for most. Rain chances continue tonight, but should die down some later. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

The rain and overcast conditions follow us into Saturday. Right now, I think they will be more scattered, but still there. Highs will get close to 80 and we MIGHT see a little sunshine try to peek through later in the day. We’ll have to wait and see. Clouds will start to decrease some on Saturday night as the rain chances wrap up. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday, the sunshine does make it through the clouds, but scattered chances for rain linger. Highs make it back into the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

As I’ve said all week, all good things must come to an end. If you’re a fan of the cooler weather we’ve had, like me, you’re not going to like the forecast for next week. If you love summer and like to sweat, well, next week is for you! Outside of stray rain chances on Monday and Thursday, we look mainly dry and sunny, thanks to high pressure. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Monday and right around 90 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those temperatures make me really glad I’m working from home and don’t have to leave the house much.

Have a great weekend!

