The cats need you: Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the pandemic contributing to a decrease in animal adoptions, the Floyd County Animal Shelter is seeing its kennels staying full longer than usual.

A recent hoarding situation brought in more than 40 cats and kittens, nearly doubling the number of felines in the shelter.

“We do not prefer to bring in 40 cats on top of what we already have, but people get into some pretty sticky situations and we’re here to help them out,” said Jackie Brown. “And it’s common. We’re working with about four hoarders right now.”

Failure to spay and neuter, Brown said, has created many issues for the animals in the community. She said the shelter will work to help those animals get healthy and wait for several of them to be weaned before offering them for adoption, but she says there are many animals waiting to find homes.

The shelter is also looking for foster families to take in some of the mother cats and kittens as they look for places to give them that permanent shelter. But with the building currently closed to foot traffic, Brown worries many people are unaware that animals are still available.

That lull in adoptions and increase in animals is only made more difficult by the shelter’s lack of hands.

“They’re not coming. So there’s fewer employees. So, when there’s fewer employees, that means less time with each animal,” Brown said.

So, how can you help?

As a non-profit, the shelter relies on volunteers to balance things out. And though volunteers are not currently able to enter the facility, they are still welcome to come to walk the dogs. Brown said donations are also always accepted, adding that help and homes are appreciated now more than ever.

“We’re still functioning. It’s just a little different right now,” Brown said. “You can come all the way up to the door. We ask you what you’re looking for, what you’re not looking for. And then we can bring them out or bring them to the door and show you what’s available that kind of meets the criteria of what you’re looking for.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.