Rollover crash briefly closes right lane of KY-15 southbound near Black Gold Blvd.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The right lane of Kentucky Highway 15 southbound was briefly closed on Friday afternoon due to a rollover crash.

Hazard Police tell WYMT that a car was traveling southbound and moved into the turning lane to turn onto Black Gold Boulevard. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into the ditch.

The driver refused EMS at the scene.

Rain was falling and may have been a factor in the crash.

The road is now back open.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.