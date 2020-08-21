Police: Man steals car and moves it to a location with a bomb

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he stole property and then stored them at a location set up with a bomb.

Dustin Rains is accused of stealing a 2004 Buick car and a 2004 Yamaha Rhino, a popular off-road vehicle.

Police discovered a bomb at the location of the recovered items.

The KSP bomb squad responded and took possession of the explosive device.

Rains is being charged with stealing property under $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, and a bench warrant.

