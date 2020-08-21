Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to make improvements under second-year head coach Eric Perry. The Green Dragons went 1-10 in 2019.

“We’ve been working hard this year. We got a good group of boys who aren’t afraid to work,” Harlan Senior Shane Lindsey said. “We’ve been lifting every day, stuff like that, just really put in the work.”

“Definitely becoming a more physical team, Junior Jayden Ward added. “Last year, we were pretty soft, didn’t average a good turnout last year. It’s something we look to turn around.”

Despite the 1-10 record last season, the Green Dragons have a belief in turning things around, starting with their leader.

“Well, we know what to expect from him, what he wants to expect from us. So it just helps us prepare for what we need to do, better on,” Ward said.

“He’s a lot more on the physical side than Coach (John) Luttrell was years before. So it took a while to get used to that last year, but I think all the people we have out now, we’re used to that,” Lindsey added. “We’re getting accustomed to it, and we’re ready to put in the work.”

The Green Dragons open the season at home vs. Middlesboro. The Yellow Jackets defeated Harlan, 42-6 last season. Harlan begins district play on October 9 at Williamsburg. Those Yellow Jackets won Class 1A District 8 last season.

