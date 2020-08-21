Advertisement

Multiple ways to vote in the upcoming November election

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians will have three ways to vote in the 2020 election.

Election Day is November third, but because of COVID-19, there are several ways to cast your ballot.

One way to vote this year could begin at your home.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said the decision will be up to each individual. “Every voter decides if he or she is not safe voting in person. So we will protect those people.”

The online portal to request a mail-in absentee ballot officially opens Monday and will close on October 9th.

UK Law Professor Josh Douglas said, “I think Kentucky is doing it right. We have more ways to vote than ever before.”

“My guess is we’ll have about 60 percent of the people vote in person instead of 25 percent in the primary,” said Adams.

Those who want a more traditional in-person voting experience can vote at polling locations 3 weeks leading up to Election Day or on Election Day itself.

“It basically takes what worked in June and essentially improves upon it,” said Douglas.

A new law passed in the General Assembly requires an ID to vote. And that’s included in absentee voting.

Adams said, “That’s going to be part of the process. To apply for an absentee ballot we will ask for an ID. And if you vote in person we will ask for your photo ID there too.”

Douglas says if you don’t have a photo ID you can also fill out a form and show another form of identification.

“That’s the only bad thing about the plan. Because I didn’t think the photo ID plan needed to be implemented, to begin with,” said Douglas. “But they did make some modifications about that.”

Adams says the ballots will be sent out in September after the deadline for independents to file.

