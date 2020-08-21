Advertisement

More rain, cooler temperatures for the weekend

(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The soggy evening will continue and more rain moves in as we head into the weekend. Tonight scattered rain chances continue with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

The Weekend

The scattered rain chances continue heading into the weekend. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could be a little bit more gloomy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will be more scattered Saturday compared to today, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy! A few rain chances are possible Sunday as well with highs getting into the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The new workweek features drier and warmer weather! Highs will get back into the mid to upper 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies. We could see a stray rain chance, but most should stay on the dry side.

We will see more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting into the upper 80s to lower 90s! It looks like we won’t be saying goodbye to that August heat quiet yet.

We could bring back a few rain chances by the end of next week.

