Advertisement

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

McConnell’s Senate committee campaign manager Kevin Golden released the following statement Thursday morning following the acceptance, “Team Mitch is pleased to accept Gray Television’s invitation for ‘The Kentucky Debate’ between Senator McConnell and Amy McGrath. A spirited debate between the two candidates in a race is essential for voters as they prepare to casts ballots this November, and we appreciate Gray for inviting Senator McConnell to make his case for reelection directly to Kentuckians.”

Gray Stations in Kentucky include WAVE 3 News in Louisville, WKYT in Lexington, WBKO in Bowling Green and WYMT in Hazard.

A time and date for the debate have not been announced.

McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

Amy McGrath has neither accepted or declined the invitation.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Latest News

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.