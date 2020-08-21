Advertisement

Man accused of setting Richmond church on fire, burning cross in front of another

Ronnie Mullins, 41.
Ronnie Mullins, 41.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond police lock up a man for setting fire to a church and burning a cross in front of another church.

According to our media partners at the Richmond Register, 41-year-old Ronnie Mullins is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

Police believe earlier this month Mullins burned a cross outside of the First Christian Church of God on Main Street. Later on August 13, Police believe Mullins set fire to the doors of the Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

As for the reason he started the fire at the Presbyterian Church, the police reports he was upset at the church because they did not provide him with enough assistance.

