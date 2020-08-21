Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday. The death is a 60-year-old man from Perry County. This brings a total number of cases in the district to 509 with 11 total deaths.

Breaking down numbers further, there were two new cases in Knott County for a total of 83 cases there, with 49 considered active. There was one new case reported in Lee County on Friday, bringing that county’s total to eight, with five considered active. There was one new case reported in Leslie County on Friday, upping the county total to 36 cases, with 16 considered active. One new case was reported Friday in Owsley County, bringing the county total to 26, with 19 considered active. Perry County reported two new cases Friday, bringing the county total to 269, 108 of those are considered active. The death in Perry County marks the eighth COVID-related death in the county. And one case was reported Friday in Wolfe County, bringing the county total to 23, with 14 considered active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 495. They also reported one previously reported case that is now in the hospital. Friday’s cases Include a 76-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

Today we are reporting 4 new cases, none of which are hospitalized. We do have 1 previously reported case that is now hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department announced two new cases Friday, bringing the county total up to 362 cases, 75 of which are considered active.

The Martin County Health Department announced one new case Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Martin County to 49.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and one recovered case in Clay County. Out of the active cases in Clay County, one is in the hospital. In Jackson County, there is one new case and two probable cases with one in the hospital. Rockcastle County has two new recovered cases and one is currently in the hospital.

