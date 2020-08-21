Advertisement

Lexington Humane Society seeks homes for senior dogs

More than 10 senior dogs were recently rescued.
More than 10 senior dogs were recently rescued.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society is giving some senior pets a second chance after being rescued.

More than 10 dogs were rescued from an overrun sanctuary in Louisiana. Most of them have spent their entire lives in kennels. Leaders at the Humane Society hope the animals can find a new family here in Lexington.

According to the Humane Society, the dogs range in age from six to nine years of age. They lived in outside kennels and had very little human interaction. The staff said the animals were extremely nervous when they first arrived, but are blossoming quickly under appropriate care.

The Humane Society is asking for donation to help with the senior dogs’ care. They also said some of the dogs are available for adoption now. You can find more information on the Lexington Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Health Wagon to open new permanent clinic in Dickenson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Sister Bernie Kenny Clinic will also provide eye exams and can provide glasses to patients thanks to a partnership with the University of Pikeville.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times, temperatures stay mild

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the forecast is not going to be a great one, so grab that rain gear before you leave the house.

State

Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Updated: 7 hours ago
Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

State

Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

National

Delta to block middle seats into 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Delta says it will block middle seats on its planes into 2021.

News

Local politicians seek legal action after Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The state DHHR did not confirm where in West Virginia the case was located.

State

Johnson County native named new Eastern Kentucky University President

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Dr. David McFaddin is the university’s 14th president.

State

Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Governor Andy Beshear says his administration is preparing to announce potential funding Monday that could help Kentuckians pay rent.