Lexington Humane Society seeks homes for senior dogs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society is giving some senior pets a second chance after being rescued.

More than 10 dogs were rescued from an overrun sanctuary in Louisiana. Most of them have spent their entire lives in kennels. Leaders at the Humane Society hope the animals can find a new family here in Lexington.

According to the Humane Society, the dogs range in age from six to nine years of age. They lived in outside kennels and had very little human interaction. The staff said the animals were extremely nervous when they first arrived, but are blossoming quickly under appropriate care.

The Humane Society is asking for donation to help with the senior dogs’ care. They also said some of the dogs are available for adoption now. You can find more information on the Lexington Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.