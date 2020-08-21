Advertisement

Lewis County nursing home outbreak grows to 100 residents and staff; 2 more deaths reported

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has grown to 100 cases, and two more residents have died in Lewis County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A COVID-19 outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has grown to 100 cases, and two more residents have died, the Lewis County Health Department said Thursday night.

Both residents died at the hospital. Six people from the facility have died since last Thursday.

The nursing home currently has 70 residents and 30 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, the county has had 151 COVID-19 cases, 91 of which remain active.

