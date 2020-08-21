Advertisement

KSP: One dead after train crash

(KNOP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A fatal train accident occurred on Wednesday at the Revelo Community in McCreary County.

Upon the initial investigation, police believe the cause of the crash was when the train hit a pedestrian walking on the railroad tracks.

The pedestrian was found to be 48-year-old Chastity Atwell of Whitley City.

Atwell was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner and then sent for an autopsy at the State Medical Office in Frankfort.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

