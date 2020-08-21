Knott County Trail Ride cancellation causes significant income losses for local businesses

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - Last Tuesday officials in Knott County canceled the fall installment of the Knott County Trail Ride.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the impacts of COVID 19, but it will have an impact on local businesses.

“I sort of felt like it was coming, it was inevitable, what are you gonna do, ya know? This virus is horrible it’s really hurting the economy there’s not a lot of traffic flow, peoples not out like they were, people are surely not working like they were. But, yea it’s devastating,” said Curtis Smith the owner of the Service Mart.

The Service mart sits across the road from the turnoff to the Mine Made Adventure Park, where the trail rides are held.

”It’s a little store, but it’s packed full,” said Smith talking about his store.

The loss of the trail rides, because the spring ride was canceled too, amounts to thousands of dollars in money Smith will not be making this year.

”You’re looking at two to three weeks worth of business that you’re losing in one week so, that’s a big impact,” said Smith. ”At one trail ride I can remember I was at the store talking without customers and I was holding money from 13 different states. That’s a big impact. Where are you going to get that kind of money from anywhere else?” said Smith.

Smith understands why the decision was made and is now working to make up for the losses, but losing the trail rides, especially the fall installment, stings.

”The fall trail ride is always bigger because the weather is more dependable. It doesn’t rain as much in the fall as it does in the spring, it’s just a lot better time, it’s a lot dryer and it’s a bit cooler I think too,” said Smith.

Smith is working with County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson to try and minimize the losses any way they can.

