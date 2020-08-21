Kentucky State Police conducting death investigation in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a person under 18 years old in Floyd County.

On Saturday, August 15, KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call that a tree had fallen and injured two young people.

When emergency personnel arrived, the two were taken from the scene by EMS to Appalachian Regional Hospital in Martin.

KSP was then notified on Wednesday that one of the young people had died due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

