Kentucky school district switches to virtual learning after one week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school district that reopened to in-person classes this week announced Friday that it would switch to virtual learning until at least Sept. 8.

News outlets report Green County Superintendent William Hodges said in a social media post that the move was due to increased coronavirus activity in the community. He said officials aren’t aware of any student cases.

Students returned on Monday, despite Gov. Andy Beshear recommending that school districts wait until Sept. 28 to hold in-person classes.

The Kentucky Department of Education said it continues to support Beshear’s recommendation

