Kentucky man pleads guilty to fatally shooting three people

Jackie Doom (Photo: Kentucky State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SMITHLAND, Ky. (AP) - A Western Kentucky man has admitted to fatally shooting three people in 2018.

News outlets report Jackie Doom pleaded guilty to three counts of murder Wednesday during a virtual appearance in Livingston County Circuit Court.

He admitted to killing January Stone, Robert Belt Jr., and Johnny Mallory, who were found dead inside an apartment in Grand Rivers.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Doom’s attorney said his client shot the three because he believed they had sold drugs to his pregnant wife causing her to miscarry.

