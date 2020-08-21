Advertisement

Johnson County native named new Eastern Kentucky University President

David McFaddin
David McFaddin(Eastern Kentucky University)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University has a new president.

Dr. David McFaddin is the university’s 14th president. McFaddin is a Johnson County native and was serving as interim president.

“Today is truly the culmination of everything that is good about this institution. My job is to serve. Yes, I’m expected to lead. Yes, I’m expected to be accountable, but more importantly, I’m here to support and provide for our students, for our faculty, staff and for every one of my cabinet members. I have the most amazing group of people who are dedicated to this institution in a way that I wouldn’t want to serve with anyone else,” McFaddin said. “I think you will see the best of us will come next. The best for this institution is ahead of us and EKU is in good hands because they are absolutely amazing people who will fight day and night to make sure that opportunity is not just here today, but for generations to come.”

The board of regents chair said he’s everything they hope EKU students can become.

“When you think of the ideal leader for an institution and you measure David McFaddin up against that leader, and you try and overlap the two, you’ll find that Dr. McFaddin covers all the essentials of what you’re looking for in a leader, and then some,” said Board of Regents chair Lewis Diaz. “He is everything that we hope our students can become. He comes to us with experience from a Fortune 10 company and has the expertise and experience in higher education to lead EKU in an increasingly competitive market place. Just looking at the total package, it is clear to me that Dr. McFaddin gives Eastern the best shot right now to be all that it is capable of being. He also has that ‘mountain swagger’ that is representative of our traditional service region.”

He is the third EKU graduate to become university president.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Jakob Aton was a soldier stationed in Fort Hood, Texas when he was hit and killed by a car while trying to direct traffic around a separate crash.

News

Woman arrested on drug charges in Breathitt County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
A woman is facing drug charges after she was pulled over in Breathitt County.

News

Deputies: Man arrested after two hour standoff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
In Clay County, a man is facing several charges after a standoff.

News

Chattanooga teen accused of killing mother while father watched via home security camera

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Chattanooga police have charged a man accused of strangling his mother to death.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

30 years later; Kentucky State Police release new details in unsolved Bell County murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky State Police released additional information in the 30-year cold case of Jennifer Bailey.

News

Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 closed in Hazard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 is closed until further notice.

News

Jennifer Bailey 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Jennifer Bailey 4 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

London man charged with child exploitation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A London man was arrested and charged with child exploitation offenses Thursday.