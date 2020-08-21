Advertisement

Health dept. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 4,849. It was the 9th-highest one-day increase.

COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 86 cases, Aug. 20
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 41,626 cases and 856 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington Humane Society seeks homes for senior dogs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The dogs range in age from six to nine years of age.

Regional

Health Wagon to open new permanent clinic in Dickenson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Sister Bernie Kenny Clinic will also provide eye exams and can provide glasses to patients thanks to a partnership with the University of Pikeville.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times, temperatures stay mild

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the forecast is not going to be a great one, so grab that rain gear before you leave the house.

State

Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Updated: 10 hours ago
Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

State

Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

National

Delta to block middle seats into 2021

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Delta says it will block middle seats on its planes into 2021.

News

Local politicians seek legal action after Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The state DHHR did not confirm where in West Virginia the case was located.

State

Johnson County native named new Eastern Kentucky University President

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Dr. David McFaddin is the university’s 14th president.