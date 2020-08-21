Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Governor Andy Beshear says his administration is preparing to announce potential funding Monday that could help Kentuckians pay rent.

The governor would not dive into specifics during his Thursday news conference but says they are looking at the assistance through CARES Act funding. The governor initially said he would announce the plan Wednesday then postponing to Thursday and with a new announcement date on Monday. He tells reporters he needs more time to make sure his administration has all the information needed.

"We are going to put together something that works, it's just pretty intensive and we want to get it right," said the Governor. "We would have had it today but I insisted that we add another layer that would allow people to get help a little earlier or at least to get applications in a little earlier."

Evictions are currently able to be filed however, the governor's eviction order is still in place. The order does not allow a tenant to be kicked out of their home because of failing to pay rent.

Stephen Marshall, a Lexington lawyer representing dozens of landlords says the goal has never been to put anyone out on the street but months since the pandemic began, many 'mom and pop' tenants need relief.

"When people worry about an avalanche of evictions, there may be a lot of eviction filings because of the courts being closed four and a half months but what their won't be is a large number of people displaced from their homes because that never happens," said Marhsall. "What happens is the eviction process is used to collect the rent."

Marhsall says many of his cases have already been dismissed, displacing no one.

He hopes more state or federal funding can step in to help.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.