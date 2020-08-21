Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 785 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Friday

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 785 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 42,265 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 864.

9,448 people have recovered from the virus.

803,198 Kentuckians have received tests.

Seventeen of the 785 new cases were children under the age of five, and many more were under the age of 18.

“Ninety-seven of today’s cases are kids under 18,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to protect all of our children.”

He also mentioned that we need to continue our healthy measures. “It’s going to be a hard month. Let’s make sure we don’t do things that are going to spread this virus because ultimately, they do take a real human toll.”

8.21.2020 COVID-19 Update
8.21.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

