FEMA approves Kentucky’s request for additional unemployment assistance

(MGN)
(MGN)(KOTA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning Kentucky’s request for additional federal funds for unemployment was approved.

The original legislation approved by Congress providing an additional $600 a week on top of unemployment benefits from individual states expired last month. President Trump recently signed an executive memorandum to restore a $400 benefit, using funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As part of that mandate, states had to provide $100 of that $400.

“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Governor said in a news release Kentucky is the first state in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 to be approved through the agency’s Lost Wages Program.

While the application is approved, officials say reconfiguring the computer systems to pay the $400 is likely to take about two weeks.

