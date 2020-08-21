Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from Fayette County Public Schools, Superintendent Manny Caulk has announced that school athletics will not resume on Monday.

The Board of Education is supposed to meet on Monday to talk about when school sports will resume.

The KHSAA decided on Wednesday that Kentucky schools should move forward with practice and game schedules.

Superintendent Caulk says he wants to give school board members time to review safety plans.

“The safety of our students, staff and families will continue to be the primary consideration in everything we do,” Caulk said.

Just got this message from Fayette County Public Schools. No athletic practices on Monday... pic.twitter.com/PJfVicxj2r — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.