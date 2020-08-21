Advertisement

EKU football releases eight-game schedule

EKU receiver Keyion Dixon hauls in a deep ball vs. Austin Peay
EKU receiver Keyion Dixon hauls in a deep ball vs. Austin Peay(Amanda Cain/EKU Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team is scheduled to play eight games this fall.  The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.

“With the release of our schedule this morning, I am proud of what we have accomplished,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan said.  “We were able to schedule games against a historic regional rival, a senior military college, and other FBS and FCS championship-level programs, to go along with our already-scheduled games at West Virginia and at home against Western Carolina.  I hope that you will join me in my excitement for the schedule.”

The 2020 season begins on Sept. 5 at Marshall University.  EKU will play at West Virginia one week later on Sept. 12.  Following an off week, the Colonels will travel to face The Citadel on Sept. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The University of Central Arkansas, ranked No. 10 nationally in preseason polls, will visit Roy Kidd Stadium on Oct. 10.

The Colonels will then play two straight road games.  EKU travels to face former FCS foe Troy on Oct. 17.  Eastern then goes to Conway, Arkansas on Oct. 31 for a second meeting with No. 10 Central Arkansas.

The 2020 season is scheduled to conclude with home games against Stephen F. Austin State University on Nov. 7 and Western Carolina University on Nov. 21.

“I’m looking forward to leading this team onto the field at Marshall on Sept. 5,” EKU Head Coach Walt Wells said.  “I want to thank our administration for working so hard to ensure our players have an outstanding experience this season in an environment that stresses their well-being and safety.”

Game times will be announced at a later date.

“My goal has been to formulate a season reflecting the mission of our university – a season of opportunities and first-class experiences conducted with the health and well-being of everyone involved as a primary priority,” said Roan.  “We do have the flexibility to add additional and/or special opportunities and will continue exploring those.  We’ll share those details as they become known.”

EKU will be facing The Citadel, Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin for the first time ever.  Eastern’s most recent meeting with Troy came in the season-opener of the 1997 season.  The Colonels and Western Carolina have met five times with EKU holding a 3-2 edge in the series.  The most recent match-up came in 2009 when the Catamounts beat EKU, 24-7, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

