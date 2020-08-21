Deputy: Kentucky man arrested for giving false information to authorities

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Friday for falsely reporting information.

44-year-old Robert Bennett of Graves told called police about a woman walking in the middle of the road.

Police said Bennett told them the woman was possible under the influence and that someone had driven by, drugged her, and forced her into their pickup truck.

Police said they later conducted a traffic stop for the truck Bennett identified and there was no one under the influence or that had been forced into the pickup.

Bennett was then arrested and charged with falsely reporting information to authorities.

