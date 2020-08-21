Advertisement

Deputies: Woman charged after falsely claiming her children were kidnapped and abused

Kristan M. Young, 41, was arrested early Friday morning in Laurel County.
Kristan M. Young, 41, was arrested early Friday morning in Laurel County.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies say a Laurel County woman was arrested Friday morning and charged with filing a false police report, among others.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home off Waterworks road west of London early Friday morning after 41-year-old Kristan M. Young called in claiming that her eight children had been kidnapped, sexually abused and sent to Cuba.

Young said she’d meet the deputies in front of her home but when deputies arrived they could not locate her, but deputies could hear her yelling in the distance.

When deputies found her, she claimed she was yelling at her husband but no one else was there. Young then claimed that she and her husband had stolen their eight children, molested them and shipped them off to Cuba. Young also continued to yell at people that were not present.

Young is also accused of traveling through neighbors’ property. Deputies determined her to be under the influence.

After a brief struggle, Young was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident, public intoxication, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

She is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Rand Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

News

Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Floyd County Animal Shelter just doubled its feline count after a hoarding situation brought in more than 40 cats and kittens.

News

Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes 6pm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

The cats need you: Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
More than 40 cats entered the Floyd County Animal Shelter recently, more than doubling the population and leaving more paws without homes during the pandemic.

Latest News

Crime

Deputy: Kentucky man arrested for giving false information to authorities

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
He reported to the police that a woman had been forced into someone's pickup truck.

News

’Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing’: Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Ellis Hughes died due to COVID-19 complications. He was in the ICU for several weeks fighting the virus.

News

Police: Man steals car and moves it to a location with a bomb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The KSP bomb squad had to be called to remove the explosive device.

News

Knott County Trail Ride cancellation causes significant income losses for local businesses 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Multiple ways to vote in the upcoming November election 5:30pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear: 785 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.