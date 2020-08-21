Deputies: Man arrested after two hour standoff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Clay County, a man is facing several charges after a standoff.
Deputies say 38-year-old Herbert Davidson showed a gun when they tried to serve him papers for court.
He then got into a car and went into a home after a chase.
Following a two hour standoff, deputies managed to get in and arrest him.
Davidson is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and being a felon with a gun.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.