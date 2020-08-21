Deputies: Man arrested after two hour standoff

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Clay County, a man is facing several charges after a standoff.

Deputies say 38-year-old Herbert Davidson showed a gun when they tried to serve him papers for court.

He then got into a car and went into a home after a chase.

Following a two hour standoff, deputies managed to get in and arrest him.

Davidson is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and being a felon with a gun.

