Deputies: Man arrested after two hour standoff

Deputies say 38-year-old Herbert Davidson showed a gun when they tried to serve him papers for court.
Deputies say 38-year-old Herbert Davidson showed a gun when they tried to serve him papers for court.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Clay County, a man is facing several charges after a standoff.

Deputies say 38-year-old Herbert Davidson showed a gun when they tried to serve him papers for court.

He then got into a car and went into a home after a chase.

Following a two hour standoff, deputies managed to get in and arrest him.

Davidson is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and being a felon with a gun.

