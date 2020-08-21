Delta to block middle seats into 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Delta Airlines announced Thursday it will continue to block middle seats on its flights into January 2021 due to the pandemic, WLTX reported.

The airline also announced that, though it would block some seats, it would raise the limit on the number of passengers allowed per flight. Delta had previously said it would block middle seats through September, but the new policy continues through at least January 6, 2021.

“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance on board makes a difference,” said Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch. “We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane.”

For a party of one or two, WLTX reported that middle seats will be blocked when trying to purchase flights; however, a group of three or more will have the option to purchase a middle seat so they can sit together.

