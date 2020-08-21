Advertisement

Delta to block middle seats into 2021

Delta says it will block middle seats on its planes into 2021.
(GIM)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Delta Airlines announced Thursday it will continue to block middle seats on its flights into January 2021 due to the pandemic, WLTX reported.

The airline also announced that, though it would block some seats, it would raise the limit on the number of passengers allowed per flight. Delta had previously said it would block middle seats through September, but the new policy continues through at least January 6, 2021.

“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance on board makes a difference,” said Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch. “We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane.”

For a party of one or two, WLTX reported that middle seats will be blocked when trying to purchase flights; however, a group of three or more will have the option to purchase a middle seat so they can sit together.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Health Wagon to open new permanent clinic in Dickenson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Sister Bernie Kenny Clinic will also provide eye exams and can provide glasses to patients thanks to a partnership with the University of Pikeville.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times, temperatures stay mild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the forecast is not going to be a great one, so grab that rain gear before you leave the house.

State

Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

State

Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

State

Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Latest News

News

Local politicians seek legal action after Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The state DHHR did not confirm where in West Virginia the case was located.

State

Johnson County native named new Eastern Kentucky University President

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Dr. David McFaddin is the university’s 14th president.

State

Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Governor Andy Beshear says his administration is preparing to announce potential funding Monday that could help Kentuckians pay rent.

News

Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Jakob Aton was a soldier stationed in Fort Hood, Texas when he was hit and killed by a car while trying to direct traffic around a separate crash.