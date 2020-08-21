Decision on fall sports season has impact on recruiting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the KHSAA approved its original plan to start fall sports competition the week of September 7, but the 2020 fall sports season is still up in the air. The uncertainty hurts the players wanting to play at the next level, not knowing if they will have game film to send to coaches.

“That was our biggest thing we all really want to play but a lot of us want to play at the next level but you have to play here before you play at the next level,” Isaac McNamee said, a junior quarterback at Pikeville and three-star recruit in the 2022 class. “Some of them I’ve talked to they know there’s a possibility that we may not have a season and they’re telling us to send workouts videos in and we could still get recruited but it definitely does have the same effect as game film.”

The reduced amount of games makes each time under the lights that much more important.

“Yeah just to come out there with your A-game every game and show out and hope we play and hope it gets passed and stuff,” Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire said, a three-star and top 400 recruit in the 2022 class.

Regardless of if the season is played or not, the loss of recruiting camps still hinder the athletes wanting to continue their football careers, another reason why they hope to play this fall.

“It’s gonna be bad because I won’t be able to go to camps and stuff like that and be able to show people I can play and show colleges I can play,” Dakota Patterson said, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.