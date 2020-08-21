Advertisement

Decision on fall sports season has impact on recruiting

By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the KHSAA approved its original plan to start fall sports competition the week of September 7, but the 2020 fall sports season is still up in the air. The uncertainty hurts the players wanting to play at the next level, not knowing if they will have game film to send to coaches.

“That was our biggest thing we all really want to play but a lot of us want to play at the next level but you have to play here before you play at the next level,” Isaac McNamee said, a junior quarterback at Pikeville and three-star recruit in the 2022 class. “Some of them I’ve talked to they know there’s a possibility that we may not have a season and they’re telling us to send workouts videos in and we could still get recruited but it definitely does have the same effect as game film.”

The reduced amount of games makes each time under the lights that much more important.

“Yeah just to come out there with your A-game every game and show out and hope we play and hope it gets passed and stuff,” Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire said, a three-star and top 400 recruit in the 2022 class.

Regardless of if the season is played or not, the loss of recruiting camps still hinder the athletes wanting to continue their football careers, another reason why they hope to play this fall.

“It’s gonna be bad because I won’t be able to go to camps and stuff like that and be able to show people I can play and show colleges I can play,” Dakota Patterson said, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to make improvements under second-year head coach Eric Perry. The Green Dragons went 1-10 in 2019.

Sports

KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: 1 hour ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Sports

Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Latest News

Sports

WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

Sports

Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Superintendent Caulk says he wants to give school board members time to review safety plans.

Sports

EKU football releases eight-game schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Eastern Kentucky University’s football team is scheduled to play eight games this fall. The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Sports

Reaction to KHSAA's decision - 6 p.m. sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
Reaction to KHSAA's decision - 6 p.m. sports

Sports

41 teams in 21 days: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview schedule

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The previews will begin on Friday, August 21.